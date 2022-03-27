Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.63.

CIGI stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $612,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

