Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Hold

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $2.66 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

