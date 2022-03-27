Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.91 or 0.00450517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00093174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00110447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000095 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007626 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

