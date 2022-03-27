Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $189.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,646. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.63 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.