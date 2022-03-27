Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $39.74 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

