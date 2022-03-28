-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.08). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 368.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 117,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

