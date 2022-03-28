$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

