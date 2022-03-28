$0.41 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

