-$0.42 EPS Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 226.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,755. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

