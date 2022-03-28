-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.47 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

