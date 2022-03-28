$0.67 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.88. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 711.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

