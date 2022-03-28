$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.19. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,647. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

