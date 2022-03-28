$1.55 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

