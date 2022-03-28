10,857 Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 328,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,082. The company has a market cap of $659.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

