$112.23 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce $112.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.04 million. Celsius reported sales of $50.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $537.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 83.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsius by 172.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Celsius by 22.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $55.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 231.79 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

