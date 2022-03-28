1,126 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.75 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.62 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.12. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

