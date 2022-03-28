$126.40 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will report $126.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $119.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $512.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.47 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $535.76 million, with estimates ranging from $504.49 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 58,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SITE Centers by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $788,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 670,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.