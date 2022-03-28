1,391 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $71.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

