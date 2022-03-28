140,437 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.31% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4,275.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 37,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $44.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.