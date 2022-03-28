1,432 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

