180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $538.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

