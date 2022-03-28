180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

