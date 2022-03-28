180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 213 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.