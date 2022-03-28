180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,554,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.39 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

