$2.27 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.16. 8,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

