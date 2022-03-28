$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) to report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

