$202.14 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to announce $202.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.43 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $607.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.50 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $682.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 266,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.