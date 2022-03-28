$3.57 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) to post $3.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 million to $3.90 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $12.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 164,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 542,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 8,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,440. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

