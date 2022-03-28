$3.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to report $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the lowest is $3.27. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of LYB traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.88. 43,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,231. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

