$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,974. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

