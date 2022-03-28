$309.69 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to post $309.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

