31,300 Shares in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.22% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 877,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTS International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,214,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 12.2% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 349,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

