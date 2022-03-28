$332.03 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) will post sales of $332.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $84.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 294.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. 2,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $926,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

