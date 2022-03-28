$34.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $34.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 billion to $35.26 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $136.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $85.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

