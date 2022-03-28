3,536 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 320,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $70.59.

