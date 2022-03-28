$367.68 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to report sales of $367.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $362.33 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

VG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 105,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,484. Vonage has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

