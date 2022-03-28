$4.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to announce $4.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,533,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,538,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.70. 357,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

