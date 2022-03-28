$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AKTS stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.38.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

