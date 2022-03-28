$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. 35,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

