4,084 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

