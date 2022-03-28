$447.00 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will announce $447.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.35 million to $496.15 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $728.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

