$489.01 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) will announce $489.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $507.40 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 185,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

