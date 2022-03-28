$489.01 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will announce $489.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $507.40 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 185,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.