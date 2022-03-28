493 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 407,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 90,622 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 462,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,880,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

