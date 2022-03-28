$5.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 to $7.53. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.26 to $30.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $27.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. 2,029,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,993. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $257.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.