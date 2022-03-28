5,490 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 93,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $6,727,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $221.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. The stock has a market cap of $602.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average of $300.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

