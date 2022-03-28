$57.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to post $57.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.60 billion to $58.18 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $237.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.19 billion to $237.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $154.69. 758,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

