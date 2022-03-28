$6.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 billion and the lowest is $6.67 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $27.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

