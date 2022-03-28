$7.65 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the lowest is $7.56 billion. SAP also reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.01 billion to $35.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 904,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

