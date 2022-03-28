$75.17 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) to announce $75.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.45 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $307.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. 79,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

