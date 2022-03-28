$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to announce $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.27 million and the highest is $80.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

